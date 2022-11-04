Dr. Martin Zachariassen to head University of the Faroe Islands as new rector

Martin T. Zachariassen will take over the position of rector at the University of the Faroe Islands as of January 1st, 2023, the university announced earlier this week. January 1st.

55-year old Dr. Zachariassen, who already holds a position as professor at the university’s IT department and as pro-rector for Quality and Education at the university, has previously held the position of rector for the IT University in Copenhagen.

Dr. Zachariassen holds a Ph.D and a Dr.Scient in Information Technology from the University of Copenhagen, whose IT department he also headed from 2008 to 2014. From 2015 to 2018 he was dean for the Science department of the University of Southern Denmark.

The new rector, who earned his bachelors degree in Information Technology from the University of the Faroe Islands in 1989, will follow in the footsteps of his father, Petur Zachariassen, who held the position from 1987 to 1990.

“I am looking forward to taking over the position of rector of the University of the Faroe Islands,” Dr. Zachariassen noted in a statement released by the university. “Ever since I earned my Bachelor’s degree here, I’ve been closely connected to the University, and I’ve taken every opportunity to remind the Faroese society of the importance of our university for the Faroe Islands.”

It became publicly known in August that the rector of the university for the past three years, Chik Collins, would be leaving his position one and a half year before the end of his term. Dr. Collins is set to leave by the end of the year, according to the university.