2023 was about to conclude in stormy weather with days on end of high winds and huge surf in various locations across the Faroe Islands. However, as temperatures lowered to some extent, the winds finally died down a couple of days before New Year’s Eve.

At the Boðanes Gorge (Boðanesgjógv), on the coast of Tórshavn next to Hoyvík, we managed to catch some pretty spectacular surf footage on 28th December. Audio ON.