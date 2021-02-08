Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen to play the lead in Faroese TV drama ‘Trom’

Shooting for highly anticipated TV crime drama ‘Trom’ will kick off in the Faroe Islands in mid March with the main character played by Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen, media report.

The six-part series follows journalist Hannis Martinsson (Ulrich Thomsen), who unexpectedly receives a message from Sonja, his estranged daughter, claiming that her life is in danger. Hannis reluctantly returns home to the Faroes to investigate, and discovers Sonja’s body in the bloody waters of a whale hunt. His search for answers soon brings him into conflict with the local police and uncovers a web of secrets within the close-knit community.

“This will be a huge experience for me personally, as I’ve never before set foot in the Faroe Islands,” Thomsen told Danish news agency Ritzau. “It will be an exciting series, which has a lot of political relevance, in a country that remains relatively unexplored in the TV industry.”

Loosely based on crime novels written by Jógvan Isaksen, ‘Trom’ is created by Faroese screenwriter Torfinnur Jákupsson and co-written with Britain’s Donna Sharpe, of ‘West of Liberty’ fame.

The crime series is produced by Denmark’s REinvent studios in collaboration with Kyk Pictures and Truenorth. Kasper Barfoed, Denmark, and Davíd Óskar Ólafsson, Iceland, will be directing the series.

Along with Thomsen, Faroese actor Olaf Johannessen and Danish actress Maria Rich have also been cast in lead roles.

Maria Rich will be playing local investigator Karla Mohr, while no information has been revealed as yet about Johannessen’s part.

According to Jón Hammer, one of the producers, shooting will wrap up in early July, in time to have the series completed and delivered to TV networks by the end of the year, with the premiere airing on Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay in early 2022.

With two of three lead roles given to Danish actors, Hammer told Faroese broadcaster KvF last week that ‘Trom’ is still a mostly Faroese production. Almost all the roles will be played by Faroese actors apart from two lead roles and a few minor ones, and about half of the production team is Faroese, he said.

‘Trom’ — in the words of REinvent Studios CEO Rikke Ennis as quoted by film industry news outlet Variety — “really has everything a REinvent Studios project needs. It is original, unique and at the same time a universal story.”

“We are extremely excited to carry out this production in close collaboration with Viaplay and hope to offer audiences a crime series with an edge and characters unlike what they’ve seen before,” Ennis said.

Meanwhile, according to Variety, Helene Aurø, sales and marketing director of REinvent International Sales, noted that REinvent had “very high expectations for the series” which has “already caught the attention of several international buyers.”

She added: “I am sure ‘Trom’ will position itself among the most popular Nordic series ever produced.”

Supported by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Faroese Film Institute and European Union’s Media Programme, ‘Trom’ will be the next Viaplay original from Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group.