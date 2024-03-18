Cruise season begins at Runavík with arrival of ‘Ambition’

This year, 21 cruise ships are slated to call at the Port of Runavík, most of them visiting Runavík itself with six going to the small settlements of Elduvík and Funningur in the north of Eysturoy island.

The cruise ships will carry between 100 and 3,000 passengers along with a crew ranging from 75 to 1,000 members, we’re told.

The first cruise call of the season will be tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, March 19th, when the Ambition arrives to dock at the King’s Harbour in Runavík. Owned by Ambassador Cruise Line, the Bahamas-registered Ambition is 216 meters long and contains 680 cabins with room for a total of 1,200 guests.

According to the port authority of Runavík, most of this year’s cruise calls will take place during the summer and early fall. Some of them will be staying for a couple of days, allowing guests to experience much of the beautiful nature both in Eysturoy and elsewhere in the Faroes; others will be departing on the day of arrival.

Cruise calls are often scheduled years in advance and according to the port authority, more than 20 cruise calls have thus far been booked for 2025 and 2026.