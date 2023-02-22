Crime rates on the rise — police

The Faroe Islands Police registered a substantial increase in the number of assault charges filed in 2022 compared to the previous year, even as cases of theft reported increased considerably on the previous year.

According to statistics released by the police department of the islands, in total 106 cases of assault were registered throughout the year. Of these, 66 were committed by persons aged between 15 and 30, with 80 of the assaults committed late at night and in the wee hours of the morning between 11pm and 7am.

Most of the assault cases from 2022 are still open, hence it’s too early to see how many of them will find their conclusion in a conviction.

91 of the 106 violent assaults were committed by Faroese natives with alcohol involved in 85 of those. Just under half of the assault crimes, or 43 more precisely, were committed in the streets of Tórshavn.

Males committed 92 of the 106 cases reported, whereas 9 were committed by females and 5 by perpetrators whose gender was not identified.

Cases of theft in connection with break-ins amounted to 45 last year, compared to 21 a year earlier. Other cases of theft likewise increased year-on-year to 119, from 87.