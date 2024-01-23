Couple may face up to ten years in prison for attempting to smuggle 24 kilos of hemp

A man and a woman were arrested in Tórshavn earlier this month for attempting to smuggle 24 kilograms of cannabis to the Faroe Islands.

Customs officials discovered the illegal cargo in a vehicle as it arrived in Tórshavn with passenger ferry Norröna on January 15th.

Following an initial court hearing, the couple—a man and a woman both from Denmark—were placed in police custody, where they are to remain for four weeks awaiting trial at the Court of the Faroe Islands. If found guilty, the two could each face up to 10 years in prison.

According to the Faroe Islands Police, the drugs found in the vehicle have an estimate retail value of up to 7 million DKK (937,220 EUR).