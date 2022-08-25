Conservation authority’s decision ends gourmet restaurant Koks’ plans for Fossdalsgjógv

After years of waiting for a building permit, news broke yesterday that Michelin-starred restaurant Koks will not be allowed to proceed with its plan to build new premises next to the gorge Fossdalsgjógv on the west coast of Streymoy.

In early 2020, the Faroese gourmet restaurant announced its plans to relocate to Fossdalsgjógv but according to news site Dimmalætting, the Yvirfriðingarnevndin, the supreme environmental conservation authority in the Faroes, gave its final verdict turning down the application to have a restaurant built there.

The location is set between the villages Velbastaður and Syðradalur on the west coast of Streymoy, about 20 minutes by car from Tórshavn.

“Today Yvirfriðinarnevndin has ruled that Tórshavn Municipality will not be allowed to alter its development plan for Fossdalsgjógv north of Velbastað,” Dimmalætting wrote. “This means that the controversial issue between Koks and … [a] farmer of Velbastað has been concluded with the implication that Koks will not be located at Fossdalsgjógv.”

“At the same time,” the news site added, “Yvirfriðingarnevndin today also ruled that the request from [the farmer concerned] to have Fossdalsgjógv declared a protected area will not be granted, which will mean that the farmer can continue his business as normal.”

Earlier this year, Koks temporary moved its business out of the country, to Ilimanaq in Greenland, after having resided near Leynavatn for three years, awaiting building permit for the planned Fossdalsgjógv relocation, with the owners expressing their hope to return to Faroe by the summer of 2024.

Koks remains the Faroe Islands’ only Michelin-starred restaurant.