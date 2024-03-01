fbpx
Saturday, March 2, 2024
HomeHospitalityCome ride the wind and the currents of the Faroes onboard The...
HospitalityInspiration for Your TripLeisure and NatureTourism & Travel

Come ride the wind and the currents of the Faroes onboard The Nordic Light!

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
45
Wooden schooner Norðlýsið.

SPONSORED. We offer you a unique and authentic experience of the Faroe Islands from the sea on a trip with focus on living in the moment and the realization that the voyage is the destination in itself. The feeling of the wind in your face, the sound of the waves breaking on the bow and the steady movements are unique to a wooden ship. These lead to an equilibrium beyond your body reaching into your soul. And everywhere you look, there they are, the fantastic Faroe Islands, and from a perspective you have to experience.

The crew will make sure that You get the full advantage of our ship and it’s facilities.
Although authentic, the ship offers modern toilets, heating and ventilation for our guests comfort.

Website: nordlysid.com
Telephone: +298 321945

Previous article
Works of major Faroese artist and art mediator Bárður Jákupsson on display at Müllers Pakkhús
Next article
Minesto tidal power plant delivers first electricity to Faroese grid
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2024 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out. ?