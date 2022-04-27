fbpx
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Celebrating sheep and knitwear: ‘The Wool Islands’ — video

By Bui Tyril
A short documentary about the Faroe Islands as a knitting nation with rich traditions and ample resources of sheep’s wool has been launched online with an accompanying website. The documentary and its accompanying information campaign aims “to make sure that all the Faroese wool is being used” as opposed to going to waste. “For the sake of the environment, the sheep and the Faroese culture.” 

“The Wool Islands is a celebration of wool and knitting in the Faroe Islands,” the initiator behind the project and producer of the documentary, Sissal K. Kristiansen, noted.

“Wool is our greatest resource,” she added. “We owe it to our past and our future to utilize the natural resources that we have and on the Faroe Islands that is wool. We are great knitters on the Faroe islands. And knitting is such a great part of our culture, history and herritage.”

The film presents both traditional knitwear and contemporary fashion designs from sheep’s wool alongside contextual information on sheep in the Faroe Islands, while at the same time featuring several clothing designers and outlets, highlighting brands Guðrun&Guðrun, Steinum, Shisa Brand, Einstakt, Navia, and Ragnhild Hjalmarsdóttir Højgaard.

