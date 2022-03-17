Brimheim takes three prizes at Faroese Music Awards

This year’s Faroese Music Awards were presented at the Nordic House in Tórshavn on March 12th. A total 17 awards were presented and the evening’s big winner was Brimheim, whose given name is Helena Heinesen Rebensdorff. The 31-year old singer-songwriter won a total of three awards — Female Singer of the Year, Song of the Year, and Singer or Solo Artist of the Year.

For the first time since 2019, the show had a full in-house audience, which has not been possible for the past two years due to the Covid situation.

Brimheim, who resides in Malmo, Sweden, was unable to attend the event, so the hosts had to surprise her via videolink.

The complete list of prize winners of FMA 2022:

Pop/Rock Category:

• Female Singer of the Year: Brimheim

• Male Singer of the Year: Teitur

• Album of the Year: Cazador de Ostras — Teitur

• Song of the Year: Hey Amanda – Brimheim

• Singer or solo artist of the year: Brimheim

Open Category:

• Singer or Solo Musician of the Year: Ernst Remmel

• Album or Concert of the Year: Tónlist — Fonetika

• Composition of the Year: Mourner’s Adagio — Óli Jógvansson

• New Name of the Year: Horrse

• Band or Choir of the Year: EKA

• Music Video of the Year: Alt annað enn vanligt — Dania O. Tausen (directed by Maria Tórgarð)

• Album Cover of the Year: Gonguteigatúnatos hjá Dania O. Tausen (eftir Kirstin Helgadóttir)

• Lyrics of the Year: Sóleygan by Jens Paula Heinesen

• Producer of the Year: Jens L. Thomsen

• Export Award: Mahogni Music Publishing (by Høgni Lisberg)

• Listener Award: Ester Skála

• Special Honor: Martin Joensen