Brimheim, Kóboykex to perform at Eurosonic Noorderslag music showcase festival

Faroese band Kóboykex and music artist Brimheim will be performing at the Eurosonic Noorderslag showcase festival in the Netherlands come January, Faroe Music Export (FMX) announced.

Held annually since 1996, the four-day showcase festival and conference takes place in larger and smaller venues around the center of Groningen, Netherlands. According to FMX, many view Eurosonic as the most important music event of its kind in Europe.

The 2023 iteration of the festival and conference is scheduled for January 18th to 21st.

As per Eurosonic organizers, the event attracts more than 40,000 people every year, including 4,000 music industry professionals and representatives from 400 other music festivals. Past performers have included Aurora, Sam Smith Wet Leg, James Blake, and Girl in Red.

“This is exciting,” said Glenn Larsen, managing director of FMX. “This is more proof that we have a lot of talent in the Faroes, and that it’s being noticed.”

“In its 26 years of existence so far, we’ve had in total seven groups and artists performing at Eurosonic Noorderslag,” Mr. Larsen noted. “Now we’re having two in the same year — it looks like 2023 is off to a good start.”

Alongside the concerts, a topical conference will be held on with 150 information panels, debates and keynote speakers, as well as opportunities for networking, we’re told.

Brimheim and Kóboykex also performed at the Iceland Airwaves music festival in Reykjavík in November.

Brimheim, a singer-songwriter in her early 30s, whose given name is Helena Heinesen Rebensdorff, won three awards at this year’s Faroese Music Awards — Female Singer of the Year, Song of the Year, and Singer or Solo Artist of the Year.

Kóboykex — consisting of Sigmund Zachariasen, also known as Ziggy Shit from Joe & the Shitboys, and musician and filmmaker Heiðrik á Heygum — expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Dutch festival. “We’re really excited about getting to perform at Eurosonic 2023,” they said. “This is Kóboykex’s biggest opportunity yet.”

Oskar Strajn, of Eurosonic’s program commission department, was clearly impressed by the Faroese. “We’re looking forward to host both Brimheim and Kóboykex at the ESNS 2023,” he said. “These two names have really commanded attention on the international music scene and deserve to be featured on Eurosonic. We’re excited to see the achievements from the Faroes in the years ahead.”