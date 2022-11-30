fbpx
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Breathtaking RIB tours to Kallur, Kópakonan, Kunoyarnakkur

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
Paying a visit to Kópakonan, Kalsoy. Image credits: Ocean Experiences.

SPONSORED. Ocean Experiences offers the most majestic and breathtaking views in the Northern Isles, the steepest region of the Faroes — by sea. Our trips by rigid inflatable boat will not merely take you safely through some stunning seascapes and shorelines. We’ll get you right up close to it all, whether to step on land on famous spots or to sail into hidden caves along the massive rock face — featuring sea stacks, arches, and huge vertical cliffs rising, all amid mesmerizing sounds of the ocean waves, the fresh air blowing, and the seabirds squawking. Magic to keep for a lifetime!

Book your tour by telephone or email (see below).

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ocean-Experiences-106051217843453
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oceanexperiences.fo/
Telephone: +298 285094
Email: kneysur@post.olivant.fo

