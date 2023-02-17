Bluegate: Experience an adventure of a lifetime

SPONSORED. Get ready to take in the most incredible views from the most admired landmarks of the Faroe Islands, including Drangarnir, Gásadalur’s Múlafossur, and Mykines a.k.a. the ‘Puffin Island’.

Drangarnir sea stacks and Múlafossur waterfall

Get up close to the stunning Drangarnir sea stacks off Sørvágur and the scenic Múlafossur waterfall near Gásadalur—two of the most famous attractions anywhere in the Faroe Islands. This boat trip from Sørvágur to both locations will give you some unforgettable views from the sea. Provided the weather permits, you can even become one of the very few to experience the marvel of sailing through the arch of Stóri Drangur, the larger of the two sea stacks. The duration of this tour is about one hour.

Extraordinary Mykines the ‘Puffin Island’

Let’s take you to one of the most visited places in Faroe Islands—the small, westernmost island Mykines, known for its large population of puffins. We guarantee that you will see lots of the lovely birds. The boat trip takes approximately 40 minutes from Sørvágur; then you’ll have just about two hours on Mykines before we pick you up and sail back to Sørvágur.

Exclusive boat trip option

Like to book one or more boats entirely for you and your friends? This extra option allows you to book a bespoke boat trip for you and your group exclusively; maximum 12 passengers per boat. To assist making the experience great for you, we offer our guidance and recommendations on destinations, depending on the weather conditions of the day.

Book your tickets already now through our website or by email or telephone (details below).

Website: https://bluegate.fo

Email: support@bluegate.fo

Telephone: +298 780800

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ Aview2sea/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ aview2sea/