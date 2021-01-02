Biogas plant commences production of green energy out of bio-organic waste from Bakkafrost hatcheries

In December, Bakkafrost-owned biogas plant Förka’s specially equipped truck arrived at the salmon major’s hatchery at Strond to pick up a first batch of bio-organic residual waste, transporting the waste to the biogas plant to be used for the production of green energy.

The total production of green energy out of biological waste from Bakkafrost’s largest hatchery will amount to an estimate 1,120 megawatt hours a year.

“This is a huge step towards our goal to utilize all material from our salmon production,” said Rógvi Jacobsen, operations manager at the Strond hatchery. “We are privileged to be among the first movers in the Faroe Islands to use biological waste to produce green energy.”

Prior to commencing energy production out of bio-organic waste from the salmon giant’s hatchery, Förka employees carefully prepared various pieces of equipment to ensure safe handling of the waste. Notably, a special disinfection system was developed for the truck.

“We have a truck that is specially equipped for transporting biological waste from the Strond hatchery to Förka,” said Fróði Mortensen, operations manager at Förka. “We have developed a disinfection system to disinfect the truck to ensure that no salmon-related diseases are spread when the truck transports the bio-organic manure to the farmers. When green energy is produced from biological waste, the leftovers are used for bio-organic manure, which contains valuable nutrients, which are used for manuring in different parts of the country. For agriculture this means reduced consumption of imported fertilizers.”

Mr. Mortensen added that he expects around 10,000 cubic meters of biological waste to be transported on an annual basis from the hatchery at Strond to Förka — a total 1,120 MWh or the equivalent of the power consumption of 225 households.

Besides producing energy out of biological waste from Bakkafrost farming operations, Förka produces energy out of cow manure from farmers throughout the Faroe Islands. In November, Förka produced 212 MWh, equivalent to the monthly electricity use of 510 households.