Be sure to visit Listasavn Føroya—the National Gallery

SPONSORED. Listasavn Føroya—the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands—is the main museum for Faroese art. Located in central Tórshavn at the Gundadalur entrance to the Viðarlundin park, the National Gallery was established in 1989.

The National Gallery’s collection of art consists of approximately 2,800 works, primarily paintings but also graphics, sculptures, installations and textiles. The oldest works are from the 1830s and the newest are contemporary, with most of the works originating from early to late 20th century.

A large section of the National Gallery is dedicated to the museum’s permanent art collection. Here you will find the magnificent Faroese nature and the peculiar landscape converted into inspiring pictures—from the green mountains and steep hills to the dramatic rock formations and to the omnipresent ocean, in all sorts of moods and weather.

The National Gallery also arranges various special exhibitions with Faroese artists.

This is a top attraction for many who visit the Faroe Islands, as it provides an overall impression of the country and its culture.

Website: https://art.fo/?_l=en

Email: info@art.fo

Telephone: +298 223579