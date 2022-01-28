fbpx
Friday, January 28, 2022
Film & TV

BBC buys license to screen Faroese-Danish drama ‘Trom’ in the UK

By Bui Tyril
The main character in the ‘Trom’ drama, Hannis Martinsson, played by Ulrich Thomsen. Image credits: REinvent Studios, KYK Pictures.

Broadcasting giant BBC has joined the ‘Trom’ train and will thus be airing the TV crime drama set in the Faroe Islands to its UK audience, Variety reports.

The series, a Viaplay Original, will have its international premiere at the Berlinale Series Market Selects. Produced by Denmark’s REinvent Studios in liaison with Kyk Pictures and Truenorth, ‘Trom’ is slated to premiere on Viaply on February 13th.

Based on crime novels by Jógvan Isaksen, ‘Trom” is scripted by Torfinnur Jákupsson and directed by Kasper Barfoed and Davíd Óskar Ólafsson. The six-part drama show is headlined by such stars as Ulrich Thomsen, Maria Rich and Olaf Johannessen.

“We are thrilled and proud that the BBC has come on board Trom,” Helene Aurø of REinvent International Sales, who represent worlwide rights for the series, was quoted as saying. 

She added: “BBC has broadcast some of the best Nordic series ever produced in the past and we hope ‘Trom’ will be a success as well. We are really looking forward to presenting this to the U.K. audience.”

Boarded earlier by ZDF and Arte, ‘Trom’ is presumably the first drama series set in the Faroe Islands to be screened.

