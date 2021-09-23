Bakkanes commences operations

Bakkafrost’s newest farming service vessel (FSV), M/S Bakkanes, arrived at the company’s headquarters at Glyvrar on Saturday, September 18th. About 400-500 people attended the grand reception there, with Regin Jacobsen, CEO of Bakkafrost, welcoming the guests, and Magnus Rasmussen, Minister of Environment, Industry and Trade, Torbjørn Jacobsen, mayor of Runavík municipality, and Ian Laister, CEO of The Scottish Salmon Company, speaking. The local brass band participated with live music.

All guests were invited aboard to see the new vessel. The Bakkanes has previously been operating in the Norwegian offshore industry as a supply vessel. At 241 feet long and 54 feet wide, Bakkanes is a sister ship to Bakkafrost’s FSV M/S Martin, purchased in 2016. Repurposed to a FSV by the MEST shipyard at Skála, the Bakkanes is equipped with the FLS delousing system.

According to Bakkafrost, the Bakkanes has now commenced operations and will primarily be operating in the Scottish marine farming business.

