Bakkafrost signs contract with MEST Shipyard to build fully electric workboat

Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen (left) and MEST CEO Mouritz Mohr during signing of contract at the Bakkafrost headquarters in Glyvrar, Faroe Islands. Image credits: Bakkafrost.

Salmon company Bakkafrost and MEST Shipyard have signed a contract on the construction of a fully electric workboat for the Glyvrar-headquartered fish farming giant.

The workboat is solely based on electric power from batteries and will be charged during hours with maximal “green” power production, according to an announcement from Bakkafrost.

Regin Jacobsen, CEO of Bakkafrost, noted that he is pleased with the signing of the contract.

“At Bakkafrost we have a goal to reduce our GHG emissions by 50 percent by 2030,” Mr. Jacobsen said. “We continuously set ourselves ambitious goals regarding our environmental impact, and thus we are continuously looking for visionary projects that contribute to the green transition.”

The CEO went on to add: “With this project we hope to inspire and provide important knowledge to the industry. Ships and boats play an important role in the Faroe Islands, and it is also in this sector that we find the biggest potential to reduce the overall Faroese GHG emissions. We hope that this project will inspire the industry to begin the green transition of the maritime sector.”

The project to build a fully electric workboat is a result of the current Faroese presidency in the Nordic Council of Ministers and “part of a larger project which aims to find energy solutions that utilize the production of energy in remote areas in a more sustainable way.”

Faroese utility SEV also participates in the project, “providing a system that ensures that the workboat is charged in the most sustainable way,” Bakkafrost stated.

The construction of the workboat is expected to be completed in December 2021.