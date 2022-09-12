Bakkafrost ranked among top Nordic businesses in sustainability reporting

A new report from Position Green (formerly The Governance Group) ranks salmon farmer Bakkafrost among the top performers of the 300 largest companies on the Scandinavian stock exchanges regarding ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) reporting.

Earning an A score, Bakkafrost’s ESG reporting has been evaluated as “Excellent reporting in line with best practice. Good description of material issues and performance in these areas. Clear strategy and specific, quantifiable targets.”

Glyvrar, Faroe Islands-based Bakkafrost has since 2017 published its annual sustainability reports in accordance with international sustainability reporting standards, ensuring transparency and comparability, we’re told.

“High-quality reporting is a prerequisite to advancing sustainable business practices,” said Tordis Poulsen, Group Sustainability Director at Bakkafrost. “We cannot manage what we cannot measure. We need quality data to show how far we have come in achieving our sustainability goals, and it is of the utmost importance that all companies work accordingly to recognised reporting frameworks to ensure full transparency.”

Ms. Poulsen added: “Thus we are delighted to be recognized for our continuous work to develop reliable and transparent sustainability reporting.”

“At Bakkafrost, we operate according to our sustainable growth strategy, which aims to decouple carbon emissions from our production, and as part of the strategy, we have invested in a hybrid well boat and a fully electric catamaran, and we have made comprehensive investments into state-of-the-art RAS facilities with high rates of water recirculation,” a statement from the company read.