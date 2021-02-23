Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen awarded ‘edie’ prize “Business Leader of the Year”

Great Britain’s foremost sustainability-themed award show, the ‘edie’ Sustainability Leaders Awards, saw Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen receive the “Business Leader of the Year” prize on February 3rd.

With many top international companies participating in the awards, this year’s list of participants included the likes of Nestlé, PepsiCo, Vodafone, Heineken, Virgin, CocaCola and Starbucks.

Glyvrar, Faroe Islands-based Bakkafrost was nominated for two awards. The biogas plant Førka was nominated in the category “Circular Economy Innovation of the Year” and Mr. Jacobsen was nominated in the category “Business Leader of the Year”. At the awards, Mr. Jacobsen was announced winner of “Business Leader of the Year 2021.”

“Regin has worked tirelessly to transform a sector that really needed changing,” the judges declared, adding: “He has innovated and gone well beyond just improving his own company; also entering the political debate to drive long-lasting change through a number of wide-ranging activities.”

Mr. Jacobsen stated that he “is happy and very humble about the award” and stressed that the award is an acknowledgment of the achievements of the employees and the managers at Bakkafrost.

He said: “All credit goes to the employees at Bakkafrost, who go above and beyond to make a difference, and that I, as CEO of Bakkafrost, am recognized for with this award. With great perseverance, the employees have implemented effective measures towards an even more sustainable production and product. Teamwork is required to achieve the ambitious goals that we have set. Nobody achieves anything on his own. A company with our size requires talented and skilled employees to achieve goals as these”.

While Bakkafrost has implemented a number of sustainability measures in recent years, Mr. Jacobsen emphasized that there is still much potential when it comes to sustainability development.

“We have the potential to implement various effective measures,” he noted. “We have already implemented some; however, we have even more in pipeline which we work on continuously. We are very fortunate to have employees who are capable and willing to adapt to change, which is a prerequisite in order to implement measures regarding sustainability. Also, we are very fortunate to work with a healthy product that the world needs. Thus, we have a unique opportunity to take our share of responsibility to grow sustainable food systems by producing sustainable and superior quality salmon.”