Atlantic Airways to offer weekly flights to New York as of late August — CEO

National carrier Atlantic Airways is soon to start flying between the Faroes and the US on a regular basis after years of repeated postponement of the planned opening of a direct route between Vagar and New York.

Atlantic Airways CEO Jóhanna á Bergi told state broadcaster KvF that the airline will offer scheduled flights between Vagar Airport and New York Stewart International Airport on a weekly basis as of late August this year.

New York Stewart International Airport is located approximately 96.6 kilometers (60 miles) north of Manhattan, New York City.

Initially the airline will offer one flight a week during fall and spring, with the ticket price expected to be at least 6,000 DKK for a round trip, Ms. á Berg said.