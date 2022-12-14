fbpx
Saturday, December 17, 2022
HomeTourism & TravelAtlantic Airways sells historic A319 plane in fleet upgrade
BusinessTourism & Travel

Atlantic Airways sells historic A319 plane in fleet upgrade

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
110
The Airbus A319 Elinborg OY-RCG landing (file photo). Image credits: Shun Grist — v1images Aviation Media.

With the aim of adding a fourth Airbus A320 to its fleet in March 2023, Faroe Islands carrier Atlantic Airways has sold the first Airbus A319 airplane that it purchased back in 2012.

The replacement of the A319 is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to become more competitive and more sustainable, the company said.

Nicknamed Elinborg by Atlantic Airways, the outgoing A319 plane, with the call name OY-RCG, is scheduled to leave Vagar for the last time on December 15th. The airline has looked into and considered options for selling the A319, the smallest airplane in its fleet, and in that respect a contract has been signed with American company CFM Materials, who offered the highest bid.

Arriving in March 2012, in what represented a milestone in Faroese aviation history, the then brand new Elinborg was the first Airbus plane in the Atlantic Airways fleet. Built at the Airbus factory in Hamburg and specially equipped for scheduled flights to and from Vagar Airport, this was Europe’s first aircraft equipped with the advanced RNP AR 0.1 navigation technology, which, as it turned out, significantly improved flight punctuality and regularity on aviation routes to the Faroe Islands.

Read more…

Previous article
Brimheim, Kóboykex to perform at Eurosonic Noorderslag music showcase festival
Next article
‘Tis the season: Cathedral and Fort in the snow
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.
×