Atlantic Airways sells historic A319 plane in fleet upgrade

With the aim of adding a fourth Airbus A320 to its fleet in March 2023, Faroe Islands carrier Atlantic Airways has sold the first Airbus A319 airplane that it purchased back in 2012.

The replacement of the A319 is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to become more competitive and more sustainable, the company said.

Nicknamed Elinborg by Atlantic Airways, the outgoing A319 plane, with the call name OY-RCG, is scheduled to leave Vagar for the last time on December 15th. The airline has looked into and considered options for selling the A319, the smallest airplane in its fleet, and in that respect a contract has been signed with American company CFM Materials, who offered the highest bid.

Arriving in March 2012, in what represented a milestone in Faroese aviation history, the then brand new Elinborg was the first Airbus plane in the Atlantic Airways fleet. Built at the Airbus factory in Hamburg and specially equipped for scheduled flights to and from Vagar Airport, this was Europe’s first aircraft equipped with the advanced RNP AR 0.1 navigation technology, which, as it turned out, significantly improved flight punctuality and regularity on aviation routes to the Faroe Islands.

