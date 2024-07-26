Atlantic Airways route to New York flops as London succeeds

As of 2025, Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways will not be offering its scheduled flights to the United States due to low demand, CEO Jóhanna á Bergi told news media last week.

Atlantic Airwas has had regular flights between Vagar Airport and New York Stewart International Airport in the fall season since August 2023. The new flight route, however, has not turned out as succesful as expected.

“We have to acknowledge that demand for this route has been lower than what we had hoped for,” Ms. á Bergi told broadcaster KvF, adding that the airline will suspend its scheduled flights to the US come 2025, before making a final decision on whether or not to resume the service.

On a different note, meanwhile, another recent addition to the airline’s scheduled flights—namely, the relaunched route between Vagar and London—has turned out successful thus far, the CEO noted.