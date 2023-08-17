Atlantic Airways reduces flights to New York Stewart citing delays in securing permits

Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways is slated to begin direct flights between Vagar and New York starting later this month, however the airline has decided to cut back on the original number of flights to be offered.

Back in March, Atlantic Airways announced that they would be offering weekly flights to New York during the fall, seven flights in total. Yet new direct flight route between FAE Vagar Airport and New York Stewart International Airport has apparently garnered less interest than expected, forcing the airline to cancel the last two of the scheduled flights.

According to a statement from Atlantic Airways issued last week, the process of acquiring all the necessary permits and meeting all the criteria, took longer than expected and wasn’t completed until as late as May this year.

“We have had to adjust the schedule and thus cancel the last two flights so we’ll be offering five flights to New York this fall,” CEO Jóhanna á Bergi was quoted as saying.

“The interest in flights from the Faroes to New York has been great,” she added. “Because the final permits were acquired so late, we were also delayed in putting tickets up for sale, and by then people had already made other plans for the summer and fall season.”

The CEO called the U.S. and “exciting market” while acknowledging that it “will take time” to establish the New York Stewart route.

The airline plans on offering direct flights between Vagar and New York again in the fall of 2024, we’re told.