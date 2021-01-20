Atlantic Airways cuts back on scheduled flights for next two months

Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways has announced a reduction in scheduled departures for the remainder of January and through most of March at least, citing the ongoing health crisis.

Amid continued turmoil throughout the global aviation industry, the first quarter of 2021 indeed may have little to offer in the way of commercial air traffic, even as the number of passengers passing through Vagar Airport during 2020 hit its lowest point in 15 years.

According to Atlantic Airways’ newly updated calendar of scheduled flights, the airline will offer only five weekly flights between Vagar and Copenhagen — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays — plus two flights to Billund on Mondays and Thursdays, and one flight to Bergen on Mondays.

In February there will be even fewer flights, as there will be no flights on the 4th, 11th, and 18th, neither to Billund nor to Copenhagen.

The changes imply that Vagar Airport will likely have little to no business activities on Tuesdays and Saturdays for the coming eight weeks or so.