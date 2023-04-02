Atlantic Airways acquires Hotel Vágar

Hotel Vágar, the hotel located next to Vagar Airport, has been acquired by Atlantic Airways through a subsidiary, at an undisclosed amount. The hotel will thus be run by Hotel Atlantic, the operator of the Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands, according to a news release issued by the new owners.

The transfer of ownership from Hotel Føroyar-associated hospitality outfit Gist og Vist was reportedly finalized on March 30th, with the 25-room capacity Hotel Vágar now to be undergoing refirbishments.

“We couldn’t let this opportunity pass,” said Hotel Atlantic chairman Niels Mortensen. “It’s of great importance for the Faroes to have a decent hotel in the vicinity of the airport to provide accomodation at this important hub connecting us to the rest of the world. Furthermore, Hotel Vágar is located in the heart of the island Vágar, which in itself is a great travel destination. Hence this is also a step in developing tourism outside the capital.”

Mr. Mortensen underscored that the new owners have decided to “operate Hotel Vágar as an independent hotel that will neither become part of Hilton or any other hotel chain, although there’s a viable option of collaboration between the hotels.”

“We will immediately get going with renovating and modernizing Hotel Vágar,” Mr. Mortensen was further quoted as saying. “The hotel will open newly renovated in the fall, at which point we will be ready to offer both Faroese and foreign visitors an excellent choice for vacation and accommodation on Vágar island.”

The chairman also pointed out, according to the statement, that Hotel Vágar will likewise be well suited for accommodating foreign helicopter pilots and rescue workers that are expected to be undergoing excerises in a helicopter simulator that will be run by Atlantic Airways Aviation Academy by the first half of 2024.