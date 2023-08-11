fbpx
Friday, August 11, 2023
Sports

Another spectacular win propels KÍ Klaksvík forward in UEFA Champions League

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
KÍ Klaksvík rising star Árni Frederiksberg calmly puts in the equalizer a quarter into the second half of the match against Molde, about 20 minutes before delivering the 2-1 winning score in Tórshavn on August 9th, 2023. Image credits: Sverri Egholm—Portal.fo.

KÍ Klaksvík, the current top team in Faroese football performed another stunning feat on Wednesday, beating Norway’s champions Molde 2-1 on home turf.

The world is stunned over this week’s upset by the Klaksvík club, which follows on the heels of the shocker last week when KÍ Klaksvík beat Sweden’s BK Häcken, making history by becoming the first Faroese team ever to advance to the group-stage of the UEFA Champions League.

With the dust barely settled after the miracle in Sweden, the unbelievable KÍ Klaksvík winning streak continues to make headlines.

The fixture against Molde, for all that, was a thriller with the Norwegians taking the lead after 49 minutes when Magnus Wolff Eikrem scored. Yet KÍ’s newly discovered superstar Árni Frederiksberg, kicked in an equalizer in the 64th minute and then 22 minutes later, a few minutes before finish, secured another sensational win for the underdogs.

KÍ Klaksvík’s away match against Molde is slated for Tuesday August 15th at Aker Stadion in Molde, Norway.

