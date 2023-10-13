Another game, another defeat: Faroe Islands 0-2 Poland

The Faroe Islands yielded their sixth loss on the bounce at the hands of an out-of-form Polish side, thanks to goals from Sebastian Szymański and Adam Buksa.

Landsliðið came into the match with cautious optimism due to the poor recent form of Poland, who had suffered five defeats out of their eight games, and the fact that the match was played in front of a vibrant Faroese support at fortress Tórsvøllur. But that hope dissipated after just four minutes when a sloppy clearance from Faroese captain Viljormur Davidsen fell to Sebastian Szymański, whose precise curling effort from the edge of the box went past goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge into the bottom left corner.

The next 20 minutes were a scrappy affair as the Faroes slowly found their feet after a shocking opening. 26 minutes in, the home side nearly scored after a dangerous corner from Jóannes Bjartalíð, which was waiting to be tapped home by Odmar Færø, was heroically diverted by Polish defender Patryk Peda. But that was sadly as good as it got for the Faroes.

Minutes later, Poland should have doubled the lead, but striker Arkadiusz Milik somehow missed the ball from four yards out, a real let-off for the hosts. The rest of the half was a disjointed contest as the two nations went into half-time with much to improve on.

Sadly for the home side, déjà vu occurred with another appalling start. A mere seconds after the beginning of the second half, Hørður Askham was sent off after a lengthy VAR review, being adjudged to have brought down a clean through on goal Arkadiusz Milik, a soft decision at best, with replays showing little to no contact was made.

The away side finally doubled the lead 20 minutes later when substitute Adam Buksa emphatically headed home from Przemysław Frankowski’s teasing cross. With the Faroese already down to 10 men, they knew the game was all but beyond them, and the rest of the proceedings was played in this vein, with the tempo and intensity resembling a training-like affair, as the match petered into a monotonous 2-0 defeat for the home side.

Here are my player ratings:

23) Mattias Lamhauge — 6.5/10

3) Viljormur Davidsen — 4/10 (C)

13) Hørður Askham — 3.5/10

15) Odmar Færø — 7.5/10 (MOTM)

20) René Shaki Joensen — 4/10

16) Gunnar Vatnhamar — 5.5/10

22) Jakup Andreasen — 4.5/10

8) Brandur Olsen — 5.5/10

7) Jóannes Bjartalíð — 5/10

10) Sølvi Vatnhamar — 4/10

9) Jóan Símun Edmundsson — 6/10

21) Andrass Johansen (76th minute for Jóannes Bjartalíð) — N/A

19) Ári Mohr Jónsson (76th minute for Brandur Olsen) — N/A

4) Pætur Petersen (76th minute for Jóan Símun Edmundsson) — N/A

2) Jóannes Danielsen (83rd minute for Jakup Andreasen) — N/A

18) Stefan Radosavljevic (90th minute for Sølvi Vatnhamar) — N/A

Coach Håkan Ericson — 3.5/10: Pressure is mounting for the head coach, who is on the worst run of results in his entire four-year tenure. The starting line-up lacked any inventiveness or daringness, with a midfield pairing of Jákup Andreasen and Gunnar Vatnhamar simply not dynamic enough for international football. Playing René Shaki Joensen as a makeshift right-back when you had natural options in the squad in Hanus Sørensen and Jóannes Danielsen was also a costly and erroneous decision. Furthermore, the team lacked any attacking output, with zero attempts on target, which was especially disappointing against a subpar Poland side. The lateness and reluctance to make substitutes (the first one was made with just 15 minutes to go) further compounded a poor day at the office for the boss.

Next up for the Faroe Islands is an away match to Czechia on Sunday, with kick-off at 18:00 CEST. Landsliðið will be hoping to end the long-lasting run of defeats, which dates back to March!