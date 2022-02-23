Annual power consumption in Faroe hits new record

Demand for electrical power in the Faroe Islands again increased in 2021 and, as a result, the number of gigawatt hours produced last year amounted to the highest ever, according to utility SEV — a total 424 GWh, corresponding to a four-percent increase on 2020.

SEV’s own power plants accounted for 97 pc. of the total power production, while biogas processor Förka produced 6,8 GWh and Vindrøkt’s wind farm in Vestmanna produced 5,9 GWh.

In other news, December 2021 saw the power production exceed 40 GWh for the first time ever in a single month, SEV noted.

Generated from hydro, wind, solar, and biogas, a total 161 GWh of energy produced last year could carried the “green” label, a 2.5-pc. increase compared to 2020.

Thermal energy represented just under 62 pc. of the power generated throughout the year, with renewable energy representing just over 38 pc. Also 2021 had in all 17 days on which over 80 pc. of the energy generated came from renewable sources.

A total of 100 GWh were produced from water, eight pc. less than the previous year. The amount of energy produced from wind, meanwhile, increased 15 pc. by seven GWh.

The total electricity consumption during the year reached nearly 39 GWh, of which close to 38 pc. originated from thermal power, with a little over 62 pc. derived from renewables.