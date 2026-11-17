Plans to transform the historic island of Koltur into an open-air museum, international research station, and sustainable visitor destination have hit a financial roadblock.

According to news reports, the Ministry of Culture has informed the Parliament’s Finance Committee that incoming construction tenders for the comprehensive Koltur Plan (Koltursætlanin) are substantially higher than anticipated.

“The project was estimated to cost 62.5 million DKK (8.4mn EUR), but the incoming bids are well above that,” state broadcaster KVF reported on Tuesday. As a result, the ministry reportedly noted that project organizers must now go back to the private foundations backing the initiative to ask for more money.

To help secure additional support from external donors, the Faroese government has agreed to ask the Løgting to double the public treasury’s commitment. According to KVF, the cabinet intends to request an increase in the state allocation “from nine up to 18 million kroner, which is to be appropriated over the coming years.”

Currently, four major foundations—the Aage V. Jensen Foundation, Nordea-fonden, the Augustinus Foundation, and Betri’s support foundation—have pledged a combined 47mn DKK (6.3mn EUR) toward the project, with the remaining balance covered by the Faroese Parliament and Tórshavn Municipality.

The funding shortfall has also pushed back the project’s timeline.

“The Ministry of Culture states that if they receive more funding, the construction project in Koltur can begin in the second half of 2027,” KVF noted, pointing out that originally, the Koltur Plan was supposed to be completed next year.

Culture and nature

Spearheaded by the National Museum of the Faroe Islands (Tjóðsavnið), the Koltur Plan builds on decades of preservation efforts dating back to 1987 and a formal transition in 2013 that moved the island out of the traditional tenant-farming system and into state cultural management.

Under the master plan, the tiny island is divided into two distinct zones designed to welcome roughly 10,000 visitors annually as well as every seventh-grade school class in the Faroe Islands.

• Cultural heritage in the south: Centered around the ancient settlements of Heima í Húsi—where archaeological evidence shows continuous habitation since the Viking Age around 850–900 AD—and Norðri í Gerði, this area will operate as a living museum. Plans include preserving traditional Faroese grain cultivation, restoring historic buildings, and reconstructing a multi-house row (Lonin) to house exhibitions and the boatbuilding workshop of the famed local craftsman Niclas í Koltri.

• Ecological restoration in the north: Free from rats, mice, cats, and invasive flatworms, Koltur offers a rare baseline for Faroese biodiversity. The museum plans to remove or restrict sheep grazing in the northern half and reintroduce native flora—such as willow and juniper—to restore the landscape to its pre-settlement state while serving as an international research hub.

The project also includes building a dedicated visitor and research center above the village with laboratories, classrooms, and overnight facilities, alongside upgraded landing infrastructure at the harbor and a network of walking paths to protect the fragile terrain.