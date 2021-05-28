‘Almost Human’: Scientific Film Show on Culture Night

The University of the Faroe Islands and Research Council Faroe Islands will arrange a film show at the Culture Night event on June 4th. The artistic-scientific film ‘Almost Human: Notes on the human conditions by 10 scientists and a robot’ will be shown in the Kongshøll venue at Tórshavn’s Western Wharf.

‘Almost Human’ is a work of art building bridges between arts and sciences in its dealing with topics like artificial intelligence, robot technology, climate change, origin of the planet, fake news etc.

Narrated by Stephen Fry, the film is produced by Jeppe Rønde, with Denmark’s Carlsberg Foundation funding the project, the final product of which was first aired last year at the CPH:DOX documentary festival.

“It has become clear that science is of utmost importance for our welfare and capacity to handle serious situations,” said Professor and Committee Chairman of the Carlsberg Foundation, Flemming Besenbacher. “The aim of the Carlsberg Foundation is to strengthen science and critical decisions based on scientific evidence. Therefore we have now made the decision that everybody in Denmark, Greenland, Faroe Islands, and Iceland, should have the opportunity to see ‘Almost Human’ without charge.”