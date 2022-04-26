fbpx
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Alan Walker booked to perform at Summar Festival

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
British-Norwegian Alan Walker (file photo).

British-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, one of the big names on the worlds electro music scene, will be performing at this years Summar Festival in Klaksvík, organizers announced.

This year will see the first Summar Festival in three years, as Covid-related disruptions prevented the previous two annual events from taking place. Walkers appearance at the Summer Festival has been long coming as he was originally scheduled to appear in 2020.

Walker had his big break with the hit Faded”, and since then he has released other hits like Alone”, All Falls Down”, Darkside”, and The Spectre”.

The famous music producer and DJs hits have been streamed have been streamed more than 15 billion times on music and video services and his social media following has reached nearly 40 million. He has performed at big events all over the world and has worked with big-league names such as Bruno Mars, Avicii, Coldplay, and Miley Cyrus. He has also performed on stage with the likes of Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kygo.

This years Summar Festival will be held from August 4th to 6th.

Meanwhile Syðrugøta’s G! Festival, scheduled for July 14th to 16th, also added ten more names to this summer’s lineup. Domestic artists set to perform there include Teitur Lassen, Tinganest, Elinborg, Kóboykex, Æðrasoppar, and RSP. New foreign artists added to the roster include Copenhagen-based DJ Brynjolfur, Danish hardcore sludge-metal band LLNN, Swedish folk band Kakalorium, and Zoord from Hungary.

