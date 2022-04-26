Alan Walker booked to perform at Summar Festival

British-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, one of the big names on the world’s electro music scene, will be performing at this year’s Summar Festival in Klaksvík, organizers announced.

This year will see the first Summar Festival in three years, as Covid-related disruptions prevented the previous two annual events from taking place. Walker’s appearance at the Summer Festival has been long coming as he was originally scheduled to appear in 2020.

Walker had his big break with the hit “Faded”, and since then he has released other hits like “Alone”, “All Falls Down”, Darkside”, and “The Spectre”.

The famous music producer and DJ’s hits have been streamed have been streamed more than 15 billion times on music and video services and his social media following has reached nearly 40 million. He has performed at big events all over the world and has worked with big-league names such as Bruno Mars, Avicii, Coldplay, and Miley Cyrus. He has also performed on stage with the likes of Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kygo.

This year’s Summar Festival will be held from August 4th to 6th.

Meanwhile Syðrugøta’s G! Festival, scheduled for July 14th to 16th, also added ten more names to this summer’s lineup. Domestic artists set to perform there include Teitur Lassen, Tinganest, Elinborg, Kóboykex, Æðrasoppar, and RSP. New foreign artists added to the roster include Copenhagen-based DJ Brynjolfur, Danish hardcore sludge-metal band LLNN, Swedish folk band Kakalorium, and Zoord from Hungary.