Áki Johansen to replace John Rajani as head of Representation of the Faroe Islands to Israel

Áki Johansen has been appointed head of the Representation of the Faroe Islands to Israel as of August 1st, the Ministry of Culture and Foreign Affairs announced.

Mr. Johansen has served as head of the Representation of the Faroe Islands in London on two four-year terms, from 2008 to 2011 and from 2015 to 2021, respectively. He has likewise served earlier within the Faroese government administration dealing with business development and foreign relations. 52-year old Mr. Johansen holds a BA in International Political Studies and an MA in International Management.

John Rajani, who became the first head of the Representation of the Faroe Islands to Israel in late 2020, is thus leaving his post in Tel Aviv to return to Tórshavn, having accepted his new position at the Prime Minister’s Office as Permanent Secretary. Mr. Rajani is a former business consultant and financial adviser and the former head of the Representation of the Faroe Islands in London.