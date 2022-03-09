Air travel on recovery track yet still well behind 2020 figures

Last month 13,868 travelers passing through the terminals at Vágar Airport, according to information published by the port authority. This is a 187-percent increase on the modest February 2021, which saw as few as only 4,831 passengers leaving and arriving through the airport.

Despite that increase there is still quite a way to reach pre-Covid levels, as the passenger numbers of February 2022 fall short compared to the corresponding figures for 2019 and 2020 by more than one-fourth and just above one-third, respectively.

In February 2019, a total of more than 19,000 passengers walked through the airport terminals and during the same month in the following year — shortly before the onset of Covid-19 bringing a major setback to the aviation and tourism industry — as many as 21,000 travelers went via Vagar Airport.