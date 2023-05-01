Aggrasoppar claimed top spot at Sement 2023

Music group Aggrasoppar ended up winning the final in this year’s iteration of the Sement music competition, which took place at Tórshavn venue Reinsaríið on Saturday.

A total of 17 bands had signed up for the event, and after three rounds the number had narrowed down to the final six—Aggrasoppar, Tormóður, Nimbus Tópus, Eimyrja, Dóttir, and Benjamin Rajani.

In addition to first, second and third prizes, two additional prizes were on the line this time around: The opportunity to perform at the G! Festival, which takes place in Syðrugøta in July, plus to perform at the SPOT Festival, which takes place in the Danish city of Aarhus next weekend. Alongside a panel of judges to pick the winners, representatives from the G! and SPOT festivals selected their favorites.

In third place came Benjamin Rajani, who was also the one selected to perform at the G! Festival. Nimbus Tópus came in second place. Aggrasoppar, who won the first place in the contest, were selected to perform at the SPOT Festival.

“One was always able to follow the performance without losing interest,” the judges said about Aggrasoppar. “The listeners became part of the performance, which was almost like a play.”