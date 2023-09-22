fbpx
Friday, September 22, 2023
HomeFilm & TV‘Across Faroe’—new series to highlight attractions
Film & TVLeisure and NatureTourism & Travel

‘Across Faroe’—new series to highlight attractions

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
13

A new series is being planned in liaison with Local.fo and businesses in the hospitality sector to highlight places of interest for people visiting the Faroe Islands. As per a trailer released by producers Tyril & Olsen, the “series of compelling, engaging videos both entertaining and informative” will cover various locations around the Faroes that put the natural environment of the islands on display in the format of online video infotainment featuring “the most gorgeous places, stunning sights and sounds and truly breathtaking sceneries.” Viewers are promised to “meet fascinating people in captivating stories.” 

Previous article
Tonight in Tórshavn: Bilingual reading at Reinsaríið
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2023 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.