‘Across Faroe’—new series to highlight attractions

A new series is being planned in liaison with Local.fo and businesses in the hospitality sector to highlight places of interest for people visiting the Faroe Islands. As per a trailer released by producers Tyril & Olsen, the “series of compelling, engaging videos both entertaining and informative” will cover various locations around the Faroes that put the natural environment of the islands on display in the format of online video infotainment featuring “the most gorgeous places, stunning sights and sounds and truly breathtaking sceneries.” Viewers are promised to “meet fascinating people in captivating stories.”