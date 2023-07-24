‘A place of natural beauty’: Artificial creek restores piece of historical Havnará in downtown Tórshavn

A long-awaited municipal project to restore a stretch of the historical creek Havnará in central Tórshavn has been completed, with a grand opening event taking place on Saturday. The event saw a large crowd gathered in downtown Tórshavn to celebrate the occasion with a keynote address delivered by Mayor Heðin Mortensen alongside music and festivities.

The restoration of the open creek as it were consists of an artificial layer of running, sanitized water, pumped through a circulation arrangement over a span of about 110 meters.

Judging by reactions registered so far, people are thrilled with the new ‘open creek’, which clearly contributes in a major way to give downtown Tórshavn an added touch of friendliness and serenity. Besides, it provides a historical link to the times when Havnará indeed was an open creek situated at the exact same place.

The real Havnará, admittedly, has remained buried under concrete and tarmac for decades and is reportedly deemed unfeasable to dig open today as it would involve a sizeable deal of sewer replacement with costly implications.

Instead, an elegant solution was created to give the look and feel of the old historical open creek. The solution involves an artificial waterway layered on top of a stretch of the old creek. All coated with natural stone pavers, the installation features sanitized water that appears to be running downstream to integrate with the old creek, however in reality circulating in a seperate, closed system; an arrangement of nozzzles serves to generate a natural murmuring sound while pieces of light art create a decorative effect during dark hours.

“We are very pleased with the work carried out,” Mayor Mortensen said. “This is Faroese craftsmanship of the highest order, all performed conscientiously and energetically. Here we will have pleasant conditions… Also I’m pleased that we were able to follow through on this project virtually with full consensus in the Municipal Council and that the Løgting also has contributed financially. For the House of the Løgting the creek, along with the front yard,pprovides a place of natural beauty in the middle of our capital.”