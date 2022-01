With the islands’ ample share of windy and rainy days during this winter, the Faroese all of a sudden had a lovely day on January 27th as the weather turned sunny and windless. Not that a sudden change of weather is anything out of the ordinary but still, some days stand out. These Torshavners took the day off and went horseback riding in the outskirts of town to make the best of it, enjoying some magnificent views.

