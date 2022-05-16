‘A fantastic event’: Another round of Closed for Maintenance concludes

140 ‘voluntourists’ — 40 residents of the Faroes and 100 foreign tourists from 35 different countries — participated in this year’s Closed for Maintenance campaign led by Visit Faroe Islands in association with local tourism offices and municipal councils.

The effort this year, the fourth time it’s being arranged, saw 11 different sites around the islands undergo maintenance and repair work.

Projects included Skarð on Kunoy island, Gøta, Kambsdalur, Elduvík, Rituvík and Lamba, Fossá near Haldarsvík, Nólsoy (Borðan), Norðradalur, Vágar, Sandoy, and Suðuroy.

“Yet again it was a joy to see how much can be accomplished in just two days when the projects are well organized and eager hands are available to work,” Jóhan Pauli Helgason, development manager at Visit Faroe Islands, noted. “This is all thanks to local organizers,” he added.

Mr. Helgason went on to point out that maintenance and repairs can make an important difference for many people.

“Apart from the specific improvements … [this] is also a fantastic social event which helps develop strong bonds between the Faroese and people from around the world.”

Closed for Maintenance will be back next year, according to Visit Faroe Islands.