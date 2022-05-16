fbpx
Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeTourism & Travel‘A fantastic event’: Another round of Closed for Maintenance concludes
Leisure and NatureTourism & TravelVolunteerism

‘A fantastic event’: Another round of Closed for Maintenance concludes

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
3
Volunteers carrying out maintenance work at the site of Fossá waterfall near Haldarsvík. Image credits: Visit Faroe Islands.

140 ‘voluntourists’ — 40 residents of the Faroes and 100 foreign tourists from 35 different countries — participated in this year’s Closed for Maintenance campaign led by Visit Faroe Islands in association with local tourism offices and municipal councils. 

The effort this year, the fourth time it’s being arranged, saw 11 different sites around the islands undergo maintenance and repair work. 

Projects included Skarð on Kunoy island, Gøta, Kambsdalur, Elduvík, Rituvík and Lamba, Fossá near Haldarsvík, Nólsoy (Borðan), Norðradalur, Vágar, Sandoy, and Suðuroy.

“Yet again it was a joy to see how much can be accomplished in just two days when the projects are well organized and eager hands are available to work,” Jóhan Pauli Helgason, development manager at Visit Faroe Islands, noted. “This is all thanks to local organizers,” he added.

Mr. Helgason went on to point out that maintenance and repairs can make an important difference for many people.

“Apart from the specific improvements … [this] is also a fantastic social event which helps develop strong bonds between the Faroese and people from around the world.”

Closed for Maintenance will be back next year, according to Visit Faroe Islands.

Previous articleUnn Patursson nominated for the 2022 Nordic Council Music Prize
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy