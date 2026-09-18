A cozy hotel in a lovely setting

SPONSORED. Welcome to Hotel Runavík, the homey retreat in the heart of Runavík, overlooking the gorgeous Skálafjørður fjord!

Our beautifully appointed, modern rooms offer a peaceful sanctuary after a day of exploring, while our dedicated staff ensures warm, attentive service from the moment you arrive.

The location is ideal as the hotel is situated right between the beautiful Lake Toftavatn and Runavík’s main shopping area next to the fishing harbor.

And, you get around quickly and easily from here—the Eysturoy Tunnel is just a stone’s throw away.

Be sure to book early.

Website: https://hotelrunavik.fo

Telephone: +298 663333

Email: info@hotelrunavik.fo

Facebook: https://facebook.com/hotelrunavik/