48-hour film contest announced for Cultural Week

For this year’s Multicultural Week scheduled later this month, private film development agency Klippfisk is hosting a 48-hour film competition to take place on October 20th to 22nd, with a 10,000 DKK (1,340 EUR) cash award at stake.

For a chance to win the prize, participants are challenged to create a short film in just 48 hours. Participation is free, we’re told.

“The competition is open to everyone—both experienced and inexperienced filmmakers,” Klippfisk stated.

Thus on October 20th at 3pm, the theme for the competition will be announced at The Nordic House in the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn, after which participants in the contest will have 48 hours to produce a short film based on that theme.

“You can work on developing the concept, editing the film, and more at Ostahúsið throughout the weekend while the competition is ongoing,” Klippfisk added.

In addition to the prize money, the winning film will be screened at the next Geytin film event at the Nordic House.

The maximum length of films eligible for the contest in seven minutes; there are no restrictions on equipment.

“You can use a smartphone or a more advanced camera setup to record your film. You can participate as an individual or as a group.”

The deadline to sign up for the competition is Thursday October 19th at 8pm.