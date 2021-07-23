40 percent of Faroese power production ‘green’ in first half of 2021 — utility SEV

According to the Faroe Islands’ public energy utility SEV, the total power consumption of the island nation is increasing while at the same time the proportion of energy produced using renewable energy sources is rising.

The first half of 2021 thus saw a total electricity generation of a record-breaking more than 200 gigawatts, as per the utility company jointly owned by the municipalities of the Faroe Islands.

“We are using more power than ever before,” SEV noted in a statement titled “40 percent green energy in the first half-year of 2021.”

The announcement read: “Within the first half of this year there were produced 202 GWt, which is the most within the first half-year.”

“Around 81 of these GWt were green energy, which were produced from either water, wind, biogas, or solar energy,” SEV added.

“The production for green energy” for H1 2021 “was approximately 7 percent higher” compared to that of H1 2020.

The statement then read: “It is especially the wind power that has increased, and it is particularly the wind turbines [at Porkeri Wind Farm], which were not active last year, that make a great difference. The aggregated production of wind power increased 20 percent and was in the first half of 2021 responsible for 14 pc. of the general power production in the Faroe Islands. Biogas contributed to the production with 1.47 pc., while the power production from water decreased from 26 pc. of the general production to 24 pc. this year. The biogas production from Förka was not counted in the measure of power distribution in the first half of 2020.”

“The solar energy production is also measured to have had a better first half-year in 2021, compared to 2020,” we’re further told. “There was an increase of almost 23 percent. The best day of solar power production was June 25th, when the production reached 2.01 [megawatts], and thereby scoring the record for solar power production within a day in the Faroe Islands.”

The Faroe Islands’ highest producing, non-renewable source of energy remains oil, accounting for about 59 percent of the power production of H1 2021, compared to 61 pc. of production in the corresponding period of last year.

The highest year-on-year rise in power consumption for H1 2021 occurred on the island Suðuroy.

“The demand for electricity in Suðuroy has increased with 14 percent and is now up on 2,5 GWt, while the assembled production increase for the whole country was roughly 3 pc.,” the statement added.

“The wind turbines in Porkeri were responsible for approximately 26 pc. of the general energy production, in comparison to 0 pc. the year before, and thereby set the record for the green energy production. Water and solar power both contributed to the increased green energy production.”

As for the distribution of power production in Suðuroy, oil represented some 68 percent, wind 26 pc., water 5 pc., and solar power 1 pc. Considering the previous year’s 94-pc. proportion for oil as a source of power production, the change emerging for power production in the Faroe Islands looks striking indeed.