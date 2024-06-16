19-year old jailed for involuntary manslaughter in DUI case

On Wednesday, the court of the Faroe Islands sentenced a 19-year old man to more than one year in prison for involuntary manslaughter while driving under influence of cannabis.

The young man, driving an automobile in Tórshavn in the evening of August 19th, 2022, hit a 75-year old man that was crossing the street and who died of his injuries.

Subsequent blood tests revealed that the young driver had an illegally high amount of THC in his blood, officially deemed unsafe in traffic.

The 19-year old was sentenced to 16 months in prison, of which four months are unconditional. He will also lose his driver’s license and be required to do 200 hours of community service, we’re told.

The young man accepted the sentence.