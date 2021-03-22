10 percent of Faroese population Covid vaccinated

Ten percent of the total Faroese population of just over 53,000 has been vaccinated for Covid-19, according to public health information website Corona.fo.

As per the government-issued information source, some 5,300 individuals have been vaccinated in the island nation to date, with a little over 4,000 having received both shots, thus fully vaccinated.

That means 7.6 percent of the Faroese population has now been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country is currently down to one active Covid case, according to health authorities.

No community spread has occurred in the Faroes since January and the last case was discovered on March 12th, making it likely that the Faroe Islands could be declared Covid-free again early next week.