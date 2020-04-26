World’s largest pelagic trawler stops by Fuglafjørður

At 6 PM pelagic trawler Annelies Ilena arrived at the harbour in Fuglafjørður. The trawler arrived with about 7.000 tons of blue whiting for Bergfrost.

Bergfrost has been preparing for this for about a week. With a capacity of 25.000 tons, it is one of the few storage facilities in the Nordic region, which can accept such a large load.

Annelies Ilena is the world’s largest pelagic trawler. It is 144 metres long and 24 metres wide. The vessel was built in Norway in 2000 but now sails under the Polish flag.

