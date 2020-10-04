Why the Faroe Islands are the ultimate place for escapism

A landscape of waterfalls and sheer cliffs inhabited by hidden people, this time-lost archipelago presents true escapism, says Sarah Marshall.
Up until 14 years ago, delivering mail to the village of Gásadalur was a strenuous, uphill business. Tucked into a valley hugged by steep mountains, the remote Faroese village on the island of Vágar had no road access, forcing hardy postmen to trek over a clifftop path three times week.
“At that time, it was the only form of connectivity,” recalls guide and mountaineer Jóhannus Hansen, whose grandmother was one of the ‘Goose Valley’s’ 13 residents. “There were only two phones in the village when I was a kid.”
