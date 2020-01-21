Weather affects public transport – again

The stormy weather, which has been raging in the Faroe Islands for most of January, is not done playing havoc, it seems.

On Monday, the weather once again affected the public transport, causing several delays and cancellations.

Strandfaraskip Landsins, the public transport company, announced several cancellations on the ferry routes between Tórshavn and Suðuroy, Tórshavn and Nólsoy, Sandoy and Skúvoy, and Tórshavn and Sandoy.

Several of the company’s busses were also affected, and some of them were cancelled from early morning till the afternoon.