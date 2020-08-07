Voxbotn postponed once again – Tórshavn Culture Night and other events cancelled

The Voxbotn concert is held in Vágsbotn in Tórshavn on the last Saturday of June every summer, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was postponed to 5 September. Now, as the virus is spreading in the Faroe Islands once again, organizers have, together with Tórshavn Municipality, made the decision to postpone the event once again.

It is not yet clear when the event will take place, but according to Vox Entertainment and Tórshavn Municipality, more information will be released later.

Another event that was postponed earlier this year, Tórshavn Culture Night, has now been cancelled.

Usually, the event takes place on the first Friday in June, but due to the virus outbreak, it was postponed to 11 September. Now, however, this year’s Culture Night has officially been cancelled.

According to organizers, it takes a lot of time and effort to prepare for and organize the event, and one has to start early. But due to the uncertainty caused by the new outbreak of COVID-19, it will be difficult to prepare. It was therefore decided that the best course of action would be to cancel the Culture Night this year and to start preparing for a new event on 4 June 2021 instead.

The venues, Reinsaríið, Perlan and Aulan in Finsen have also made the decision to cancel all events that were scheduled for the next two weeks.

This year’s regatta from Eiði to Hósvík and Nòlsoy, which was supposed to take place on 14 August has also been cancelled, along with the celebration of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, which was planned to take place in Tórshavn.

—–

