Voxbotn postponed – G! Festival cancelled

The G! Festival, one of the most popular festivals in the Faroe Islands, has been cancelled this year due to Corona (Image credits: Kristfríð Tyril/MOMO)

At a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister, Bárður á Steig Nielsen made clear that festivals ought not to be held until 31 August.

After the press conference, it was announced that Voxbotn, the first summer festival of the year, which is held in Tórshavn at the end of June, will be moved to September.

– Organizers of Voxbotn will of course follow the government’s guidelines and do their best to ensure that the Faroe Islands gets a lively and safe concert day on Saturday 5 September.

All previously acquired tickets will be accepted on the new date, and the number of tickets still available is down to 500.

Unlike Voxbotn, the organizers of the G! Festival, which is held in Gøta mid-July, have decided to cancel rather than postpone the festival. The message on the festival’s Facebook page reads:

– Since the COVID-19 outbreak, we knew that it would be difficult to organize the festival. After the government’s latest Corona press meeting, we see no other option than to cancel the festival.

The government is still working on a reimbursement bill for the festivals. Once this bill has been passed in the parliament, we’ll be issuing further updates on possible ticket refunds and what this all means for the festival’s future. We hope to be able to celebrate our 20th anniversary in July 2021.

