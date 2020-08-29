Voxbotn 2020 moved to April 2021

Voxbotn, a one day music festival in Tórshavn, usually takes place on the last Saturday of June. Due to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions, the event, which was scheduled for 27 June, was postponed to 5 September.

Exactly one month before the event, on 5 August, it was announced that the event had been postponed once again due to the outbreak of the second COVID-19 wave in the Faroe Islands. This time, no new date was announced.

On Friday, it was finally announced that the festival had now been moved to the spring of 2021 – 10 April.

– We all hope that this unfortunate COVID-19 situation will look brighter next year. But organizers will of course be following the government’s guidelines and do their best to ensure that the Faroe Islands will get a lively and safe concert day on 10 April 2021. Hence, we are working to prepare the location to ensure that the advisable distance can be maintained during and in between concerts, organizers write in a press release.

All previously acquired tickets for Voxbotn 2020 will be valid on 10 April 2021, but if one wishes to get a refund instead, one can request one on 7 September at the latest. More information can be found on voxbotn.fo.

